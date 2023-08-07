Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. As many as 169 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past week (from July 31 through August 06, 2023), Trend reports, referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 58 citizens, the second dose – 21 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 84 citizens. Six citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,968,608 vaccine doses were administered, 5,412,722 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 5,413,097 people – the second dose 4,884,251 – the third dose, and the next doses, the booster dose after a positive test result was 3,404,893 people.