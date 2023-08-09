Representatives of Azerbaijani Ombudsperson meet with Azerbaijanis repatriated from Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Representatives of the Azerbaijani Ombudsperson have met with Azerbaijanis repatriated from Syria, the press service of the Office of the Ombudsperson of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

As many as 16 more people (13 children and 3 women) were brought from Syria to Azerbaijan on August 3.

Representatives of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan inquired about the state of ensuring their rights after meeting with these people in the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

The psychological state of women and children was studied, and staff representatives were informed about the steps made to socially rehabilitate and reintegrate them into society.