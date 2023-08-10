UEFA Conference League: Neftchi loses to Besiktas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. On August 10, the Azerbaijani Neftchi football club met in Baku with the Istanbul Besiktas in the first matches of the III qualifying stage of the UEFA Conference League, Trend reports.

The meeting, which took place at the Neftchi Arena, ended with the defeat of the Azerbaijani club with a score of 1:3.

Vincent Abubakar (14) and Jackson Muleka (23) scored for the Besiktas. At the 62nd minute of the match, Salih Uchan scored his team's third goal against Neftchi. On the 79th minute of the game Neftchi managed to win back one of the goals scored. The French midfielder of Neftchi Kilan Lebon scored.

The return match between these teams will take place on 17 August.