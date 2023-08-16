Diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visits Aghdam city (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, August 16. The visit of members of the diplomatic corps and military representatives accredited in Azerbaijan to Aghdam has kicked off, Trend reports.

The delegation includes about 100 diplomats and military personnel from 45 countries and 12 international organizations.

The main purpose of the visit is to get acquainted with the current potential of the road infrastructure of the Karabakh Economic Zone, primarily the Aghdam-Khankendi highway, as well as the Barda-Aghdam railway.

In addition, the guests will be informed about the destruction committed in Aghdam during the Armenian occupation, which lasted almost 30 years. Guests will also get acquainted with the large-scale construction works that are currently being carried out in the city.