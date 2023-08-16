Mexican ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for chance to visit Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The Ambassador of Mexico in Azerbaijan, Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, thanked Azerbaijan for giving her the opportunity to visit Aghdam. The Ambassador told reporters during a visit to Aghdam by members of the diplomatic corps and military representatives accredited in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

She expressed her gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for extending the invitation and stated that she was looking forward to learning more about the development and rehabilitation efforts being made in Aghdam.

The ambassador added, "One of the many things that has so far pleased me the most would be the pomegranate trees planted along the road.

Additionally, on August 16, a delegation of roughly 100 diplomats and military personnel from 12 international organizations and 45 different nations began their tour to Aghdam.

The main purpose of the visit was to visually familiarize oneself with the current potential of the road infrastructure of the Karabakh economic zone, primarily the Aghdam-Khankendi highway as well as the Barda-Aghdam railroad.

In addition, the guests will be informed about the devastation committed in Aghdam during the occupation that lasted almost 30 years. The guests will also be familiarized with the massive construction projects that are currently taking place in the city.