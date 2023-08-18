Azerbaijan lists number of people receiving social benefits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan paid social benefits to 462,000 people and monthly presidential pensions to 374,000 people from January through July 2023, informed Azerbaijan's Ministry of the Labor and Social Protection, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry, the people earned a total of 578 million manat ($339 million) in social benefits and 374 million manat ($219 million) in presidential pensions during the aforementioned period, a 24 percent increase and a 21 percent increase, respectively.

Thus, 79,000 allowances and pensions were proactively allocated through the electronic system between January and July 2023, and 508,000 allowances and pensions have been issued since 2019 (the year that social benefit electronic assignment started).