Shanghai Cooperation Organization officials visit Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. A delegation of the Chinese Committee of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on good neighborhood, friendship, and cooperation visited the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

Deputy Chairman of the SCO China Committee for Good Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation, Cui Li, talked about existing cooperation between the institutions and projects implemented.

It was noted at the meeting that contacts between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation headed by Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, have contributed to the expansion of relations between the two countries.

Cui Li said she and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation are interested in realizing consistent projects in the spheres of youth, health, and culture in the future.

The guest expressed satisfaction with her visit to Azerbaijan and said acquaintance with the Heydar Aliyev Center made a great impression on her.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Anar Alakbarov, emphasized the importance of the foundation's cooperation with the People's Republic of China, including the SCO and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. Participation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in joint youth projects of the Regional Development Public Association, as well as the possibility of organizing exhibitions in the field of Chinese culture and art at the Heydar Aliyev Center, were considered.