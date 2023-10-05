Baku waiting for Elon Musk's address to International Astronautical Congress

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. SpaceX founder Elon Musk will speak online at the 74th International Astronautical Congress, which is taking place in Baku these days, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

Elon Musk will join the event in the online format, which is taking place at the Heydar Aliyev Center, at 17:45 (GMT+4) Baku time.

The speech will be broadcast live on the website of the International Astronautical Federation, on the federation's YouTube channel, as well as on the official page of the congress on the X (Twitter) platform.

The 74th International Astronautical Congress started in Azerbaijan on October 2. Baku hosted this prestigious event for the first time in 1973, during the leadership of the country by the great leader Heydar Aliyev. After 50 years, the Congress is being held in Azerbaijan again.

The international event, which is attended by more than 5,300 representatives from 136 countries, will last until October 6.