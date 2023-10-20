Portrait, wax effigy, token outfit of Uzun Hasan to expo in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Preparations are underway at Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center for the opening of the exhibition "Uzun Hasan - Ruler of Aghgoyunlu State", Trend reports.

The exhibition, which will run from November 1 to January 17, 2024, will display exhibits and information about the life of Uzun Hasan and the history of the Aghgoyunlu State created by him.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see many rare exhibits, including the ones kept at the Military Museum in Istanbul (Harbiye Askeri Muzesi ve Kultur sitesi Komutanlığı), which have not been taken outside Türkiye until now. These exhibits will be presented in Azerbaijan for the first time.

Based on historical sources, the image of Uzun Hasan and his clothes were prepared. A portrait of Uzun Hasan, his ceremonial attire, hand-woven from rare fabrics and decorated with ornaments of that time, a wax figure, as well as a carpet with miniatures of that time are being prepared for this exhibition.

The workshops are currently undergoing the last stages of work. All these exhibits will be presented at the exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center.