Azerbaijan discloses number of mines detected in liberated territories in October

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. A total of 1,695 mines were found in the territories of Azerbaijan, liberated from Armenian occupation (following the 2020 second Karabakh war), in October, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

ANAMA said that in the reporting month, 928 anti-tank and 767 anti-personnel mines and 8,537 unexploded ordnance were discovered and defused.

In general, 6,687 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan, starting in November 2020, started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

