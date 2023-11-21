A Memorandum of Understanding on university-industry collaboration was signed within the Italy-Azerbaijan University Initiative (PHOTO)

On November 17, 2023, ADA University and Politecnico di Torino came together with “Azerenerji” JSC and Ansaldo Energia to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on university-industry collaboration within the Italy-Azerbaijan University Initiative.

The Memorandum was signed by Rector Hafiz Pashayev of ADA University, David Chiaramonti, Vice Rector for Internationalization of Politecnico di Torino, Baba Rzayev, President of Azerenerji, and Fabrizio Fabbri, the CEO and General Manager of Ansaldo Energia. H.E. Claudio Taffuri, Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan, attended the signing ceremony.

The aim of this significant collaboration is to attract AzerEnerji, Azerbaijan’s largest electric producer, and Ansaldo Energia, a major industry player in Italy, to support the strategic partnership and efforts of ADA University and Politecnico di Torino in cultivating highly qualified professionals and building cutting-edge research infrastructure in electrical and renewable energy engineering.

In line with the agreement, the parties will establish the "Educational and Laboratory Center" on the ground of the "Shimal" (North) Power Station as part of the Italy-Azerbaijan University project. Deriving from this joint document, students will have access to the latest technology at the "Shimal" Power Station to obtain practical knowledge. Undergraduate and graduate students will conduct research projects using advanced tools to get a deep understanding of the key skills in renewable energy engineering and will get real data to determine the best solutions to generate a clean energy.

While stressing the importance of the university-industry partnership, Rector Hafiz Pashayev said:

“Our mutual agreement is not limited to nurturing well-trained professionals in relevant fields, but it also includes implementing joint events, seminars, symposia, and exhibitions to enlarge the activity areas of the Educational and Laboratory Center built via collaborative efforts.”

This mutually beneficial partnership, a basis for knowledge and skill transfer, envisions designing and delivering academic programs and building cutting-edge labs in cooperation with leading players in the industry.