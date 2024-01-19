Azerbaijani prosecutor's office counts people detained for corruption offenses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Operational structures have initiated 158 criminal cases, as a result of 49 operative-search measures 56 persons who committed corruption crimes have been detained, also 30 wanted persons have been detained, Trend reports, referring to the Main Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

During the reporting year, the Main Department presented 224 criminal cases against 336 individuals to the courts for review. Pre-trial proceedings on the application of criminal law measures were performed in respect of 80 legal entities; legal entities and their management were held accountable in these situations. The great majority of criminal cases heard in court resulted in convictions. Among the criminal cases in which the investigation has been completed, 114 cases involving 211 people were referred to the courts for serious crimes, 8 cases involving 12 people were referred to military courts, and 102 criminal cases involving 113 people were referred to district (municipal) courts.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel