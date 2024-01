BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has shared a post in connection with January 20 - the Day of National Mourning in Azerbaijan, the OTS wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"On this day, which went down in the history of Azerbaijan as “Black January,” we, together with our Azerbaijani brothers, honor the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the independence of their homeland, and share their grief," the publication says.