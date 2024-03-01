Azerbaijan reveals number of persons detained for state border violation in February

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan continued measures to ensure reliable protection of the state border, and fight against smuggling, illegal migration, and illegal drug trafficking during February 2024, Trend reports.

A total of 41 people (12 citizens of Azerbaijan, 11 citizens of Pakistan, 7 citizens of Iran, 3 citizens of Algeria, 3 citizens of Sri Lanka, 2 citizens of India, 2 citizens of Morocco, and 1 citizen of Iraq) were detained for violation of the state border in February.

Within the framework of measures to combat illegal migration, 13 people were detained while trying to cross the state border with a false date stamp, a false passport, using someone else's documents.

"For violation of border regime rules 833 people were detained, and appropriate measures were taken against them.

Following measures to combat crime, law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan detained and handed over to the relevant bodies 277 wanted persons, 395 persons were prohibited from leaving the country, and 16 persons were forbidden to enter the country.

As a result of measures to combat the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, 102 kilograms of 250 grams of narcotic drugs and 1,265 tablets considered to be potent narcotic drugs were detected and withdrawn from circulation.

Measures to combat smuggling resulted in the detention of contraband worth 1.1 million manat ($646,000), including ammunition, a large amount of currency (US dollars), sturgeon, medicines, perfumes, and tobacco products.

Activities continue to organize reliable protection of our state borders," the statement of the agency says.