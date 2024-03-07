Approximately 300 athletes attend World Cup in Baku - AGF SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Approximately 300 athletes are participating in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku, the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade said to reporters, Trend reports.

"The stages of this year's World Cups are of special importance for athletes as they are qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games. Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov is taking part in these competitions. At the World Cup in Cottbus (Germany), held earlier, Nikita Simonov took first place in the rings exercise. We hope that in Baku he will repeat his successful performance," she emphasized.

Nurlana Mammadzade mentioned that Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, and young Azerbaijani athletes also participate in the competitions in men's artistic gymnastics.

"In the competitions in women's artistic gymnastics, our country is represented by Nazanin Teymurova, who has been competing in the adult age category since last year. We hope that at the World Cup, she will delight the audience with her performance," she added.

To note, the Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku (March 7-10). Representatives of 67 countries of the world take part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is represented by Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmedzade, Mansum Safarov, Murad Agarzayev in men's artistic gymnastics competitions and Nazanin Teymurova in women's artistic gymnastics competitions.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel