Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan to elect new president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The regular conference of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) will take place on April 2, Trend reports via the organization's website.

The agenda of the conference includes the Secretary-General's report, the presentation of financial reports, and the auditor's report, as well as elections for the positions of AFFA President and Executive Committee.

To note, the list of candidates for the position of president and membership in the AFFA Executive Committee is as follows:

AFFA presidential candidate:

1. Rovshan Najaf - by Neftchi FC through the Professional Football League Public Union

Candidates for the AFFA Executive Committee:

Professional Football League Public Union - five places

1. Samad Gurbanov - by Neftchi FC

2. Farid Mansurov - by the Professional Football League Association

3. Khayal Jafarov - by Sumgayit FC

4. Gurban Gurbanov - by Qarabag FC

5. Magsud Adigozalov - by Sabah FC

Public Union of Regional Football Federations – three places

1. Elshad Nasirov - by the Western Regional Football Federation Public Union

2. Balakishi Gasimov – by the Northern Regional Football Federation Public Union

3. Sarkhan Hajiyev - by the Public Union of the Regional Football Federation

Public Union of Public Football Organizations – two places

1. Konul Mehtiyeva - by the Public Union of Public Football Organizations

2. Zaur Akhundov – by the Public Union of All-Azerbaijan Football Fans

Field Football Federations Public Union – two places

1. Ulvi Mansurov - by Azerbaijan Futsal Federation

2. Leyla Khalilova - by Azerbaijan Student Football Federation

