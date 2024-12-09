Azerbaijani, Turkish schoolkids visit Çanakkale within cultural exchange project (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. 14 schoolchildren from general education schools in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic visited the Turkish city of Çanakkale as part of the project "Brotherhood and History: Çanakkale Meeting," Trend reports via the country’s State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The students from Nakhchivan, along with their peers from Igdır, participated in various programs from December 1 through 5 in Çanakkale organized by the Azerbaijan History, Language, and Culture Preservation Association (İdgır), the House of Azerbaijan in Igdır, the Igdır Governor’s Office, and the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs.

During their visit, the students toured the ancient city of Troy, the Çimenlik Fortress, the Martyrs' Avenue, and the monument to Azerbaijani soldiers who fell in the 1915 Battle of Çanakkale, among other historic sites.

The group first visited the Azerbaijani House in Igdır. Ziya Zakir Acar, the head of the House of Azerbaijan, noted that the institution began its activities with an official opening ceremony in 2021.

It was highlighted that the Igdır Azerbaijani House, established with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, organizes events to celebrate both Turkish and Azerbaijani national and state holidays, as well as significant anniversaries. The House also runs various clubs and programs.

The event underscored the many cultural and other activities in Eastern Anatolia aimed at preserving the national identity of ethnic Azerbaijanis.

"During the Battle of Çanakkale on March 18, 1915, over 3,000 Azerbaijani soldiers became martyrs, alongside 253,000 Turkish soldiers and Muslims who gave their lives for the homeland. The unity of Azerbaijanis in this war is of enormous importance in terms of solidarity," Ziya Zakir Acar said.

This project was part of the activities marking the 100th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

