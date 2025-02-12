Azerbaijani Karabakh school pupils perform at charity gig in London (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Pupils from the Karabakh school, operating online under the British Azerbaijani Community (BAC), participated in the charity event Face of Ealing Community Concert in London, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The concert was organized by the initiative of the Mayor and Head of the Ealing District Council Ivan Johnson, and featured representatives from various ethnic groups living in England.

The pupils appeared on stage in national costumes and with the Azerbaijani flag and performed the "Anthem of Friendship", written by the school's teacher, Ph.D. in Art History Saadat Farziyeva.

The performance, accompanied by music teachers Rasim Farziyev and Saadat Farziyeva, garnered significant interest from the organizers and guests.

BAC Chairwoman Farida Panahova noted that all funds raised at the event would be directed to charitable organizations.

She added that this was the first time Karabakh school pupils participated in a charity concert in the UK.

Founded by BAC in September 2021, the Karabakh school operates with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The goal of the school is to teach the Azerbaijani language and provide children with in-depth knowledge of Azerbaijan’s national heritage, culture, music, and history. Additionally, the Karabakh school offers an environment that fosters the preservation of Azerbaijani identity.

