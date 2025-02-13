Luiss University delegation visits ADA University to expand partnership (PHOTO)

A delegation from Luiss Guido Carli University is visiting ADA University to strengthen collaboration within the Italy-Azerbaijan University initiative. The visit focuses on expanding academic programs, exploring new opportunities for students, and deepening institutional ties.

During the visit, the Luiss delegation, composed of senior academic and administrative leaders, will hold a series of discussions with ADA University’s management team, which includes vice-rectors, deans, and experts overseeing the Italy-Azerbaijan University initiative. These discussions will focus on expanding academic cooperation and ensuring the successful implementation of joint programs.

One of the key topics of discussion will be the launch of a 3+2 law program in collaboration with ADA University’s School of Law. Students will study three years in Baku, two years in Rome, which will provide an integrated path to advanced legal education with an international perspective and expertise to work abroad. At the end of the five-year study period, students will receive degrees from both universities.

Another key discussion will explore a potential double-degree program in international affairs. This program is expected to combine the Master of Arts in Diplomacy and International Affairs offered by ADA University’s School of Public and International Affairs with Luiss University’s Master’s in International Relations. Designed as an optional opportunity for top-performing students, it aims to enhance expertise in diplomacy and international studies, equipping graduates for global careers.

Beyond academic discussions, the Luiss delegation will also meet with Azerbaijani government representatives to explore collaboration on the "Made in Azerbaijan" branding initiative. These meetings will focus on strengthening economic and business ties through education.

This visit builds on an already successful partnership. ADA University and Luiss University have previously launched a joint master’s program, which has welcomed two cohorts of students. With continued cooperation, both universities remain committed to offering more academic opportunities and further strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and Italy. Deriving from this commitment, the parties plan to offer Executive programs to strengthen the competencies of professionals across diverse sectors.