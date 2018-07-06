Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Finland grows

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Finland amounted to $19.2 billion in 2017, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at a meeting with the Finnish delegation led by Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of Finland Anne-Mari Virolainen, Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry said in a message.

In January-May this year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Finland increased 3.5 times in comparison with the corresponding period last year, he said.

Mustafayev noted that the meetings, business forums with the EU member states contribute to the development of cooperation, expansion of ties among businessmen.

He added that Azerbaijan is interested in developing relations with the EU countries, including Finland.

Thirteen Finnish companies passed registration in Azerbaijan in the healthcare, trade, services and insurance sphere. It was mentioned that Azerbaijan also successfully cooperates with the EU, including Finland, under various programs (Twinning, TAIEX and others).

At the meeting, the sides noted expansion of business ties between the two countries, the importance of investing and increasing the volume of trade.

The parties also spoke about the opportunities for Finnish companies to participate in infrastructure projects, industrial parks in Azerbaijan, the potential for cooperation in the spheres of energy, environment and vocational education.

Shahin Mustafayev noted that Finland will be able to use the transport infrastructure and transit potential of Azerbaijan, the capabilities of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

Anne-Mari Virolainen said that Finland attaches importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan. The Finnish minister noted the importance of the meetings, discussions held within the framework of her visit to Baku in the expansion of ties between the two countries.

At the meeting, discussions were held on expanding economic ties.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news