Opening of road bridge over Samur river between Azerbaijan, Russia held (PHOTO)

24 December 2019 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Khachmaz, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Opening of a road bridge built over the Samur river between Azerbaijan and Russia has been held, Trend reports Dec. 24.

The opening ceremony was attended by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Head of Russia’s Dagestan Republic Vladimir Vasiliev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Russia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov, Russia’s Minister for Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin and Head of Executive Power of Azerbaijan’s Gusar district Shair Alkhasov.

The bridge was built through joint financing from Russia and Azerbaijan.

An intergovernmental agreement on the construction of a new bridge over the Samur river was signed Sept. 13, 2013.

The new bridge will replace the old one, which was built in 1957.

The length of the five-span bridge is 325.3 meters, the width is 17.3 meters. The bridge consists of two lanes. A 3.7 meters wide pedestrian lane was also built there.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Opening of road bridge over Samur river between Azerbaijan, Russia held (PHOTO)
  • Opening of road bridge over Samur river between Azerbaijan, Russia held (PHOTO)
  • Opening of road bridge over Samur river between Azerbaijan, Russia held (PHOTO)
  • Opening of road bridge over Samur river between Azerbaijan, Russia held (PHOTO)
  • Opening of road bridge over Samur river between Azerbaijan, Russia held (PHOTO)
  • Opening of road bridge over Samur river between Azerbaijan, Russia held (PHOTO)
  • Opening of road bridge over Samur river between Azerbaijan, Russia held (PHOTO)
  • Opening of road bridge over Samur river between Azerbaijan, Russia held (PHOTO)
  • Opening of road bridge over Samur river between Azerbaijan, Russia held (PHOTO)
  • Opening of road bridge over Samur river between Azerbaijan, Russia held (PHOTO)
  • Opening of road bridge over Samur river between Azerbaijan, Russia held (PHOTO)
  • Opening of road bridge over Samur river between Azerbaijan, Russia held (PHOTO)
  • Opening of road bridge over Samur river between Azerbaijan, Russia held (PHOTO)
  • Opening of road bridge over Samur river between Azerbaijan, Russia held (PHOTO)
Related news
Constituencies with highest, lowest voter turnout in municipal elections in Azerbaijan disclosed
Politics 11:25
Uzbekistan launches regular bus service to Moscow
Transport 11:13
Azerbaijani construction company implements regional project in Central Asia
Construction 11:11
SOCAR updates on status of Southern Gas Corridor projects
Oil&Gas 10:54
Azerbaijan announces 2020 investment plans for Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 10:46
Russian T-50 fighter jet crashes near Komsomolsk-on-Amur, pilot ejects
Russia 08:55
Latest
President Aliyev attends ceremony held to give out apartments to Karabakh war vets (PHOTO)
Politics 13:38
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to buy pumps
Tenders 13:37
S&P affirms ratings of Uzbekistan’s National Bank at 'BB- / B'
Finance 13:33
Kazakhstan to manufacture electric wheelchairs via its own technology
Business 13:31
Qatar Petroleum to change pricing for its crude oil grades
Oil&Gas 13:15
Almost $500M of loans allocated for manufacturing, export enterprises in Iran
Business 13:03
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
Politics 12:40
Number companies registered in Turkey with Kazakh capital in 11 months of 2019 disclosed
Turkey 12:28
Construction Cost Index increases in Georgia
Construction 12:17