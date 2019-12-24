Opening of road bridge over Samur river between Azerbaijan, Russia held (PHOTO)

Khachmaz, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Opening of a road bridge built over the Samur river between Azerbaijan and Russia has been held, Trend reports Dec. 24.

The opening ceremony was attended by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Head of Russia’s Dagestan Republic Vladimir Vasiliev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Russia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov, Russia’s Minister for Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin and Head of Executive Power of Azerbaijan’s Gusar district Shair Alkhasov.

The bridge was built through joint financing from Russia and Azerbaijan.

An intergovernmental agreement on the construction of a new bridge over the Samur river was signed Sept. 13, 2013.

The new bridge will replace the old one, which was built in 1957.

The length of the five-span bridge is 325.3 meters, the width is 17.3 meters. The bridge consists of two lanes. A 3.7 meters wide pedestrian lane was also built there.

