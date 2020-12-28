Azerbaijan transferring GUAM chairmanship to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

The period of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in GUAM will end soon, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a meeting of the foreign ministers of the GUAM member-states, Trend reports on Dec. 28.

“The past year has been difficult in many respects,” the minister added. “Now is the time to evaluate the collaboration and look to the future.”

The minister said that GUAM is an important regional platform for promoting democracy, strengthening regional security and expanding sustainable development.

"The role of our organization in the system of international relations continues to greatly grow,” Bayramov added. “We think that there is potential for more efficiency and opportunities for synergy."

"Today, in accordance with the Charter of GUAM, Azerbaijan transfers the chairmanship in the organization to Georgia,” the minister added. “In this regard, I wish the new chairman effective work towards strengthening cooperation within GUAM."