Azerbaijan starts preparation work on laying gas lines to liberated lands (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:47)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

Preliminary design work on laying gas lines on the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation has begun, Director General of the Azerigaz Production Union Ruslan Aliyev said, Trend reports.

"The work upon the program determined by the state is underway,” Aliyev said. “A trunk line must be built in these territories. In this regard, the design and research work is underway. The date of launching the specific work is still unknown.”

“At first, it is planned to build a highway along the Araz River, through which gas will be distributed to the districts of the Nagorno-Karabakh region,” director general said. “This is a preliminary draft and it may be changed.”

The director general added that the areas in which the old gas lines passed have already been established in the liberated territories and they have been inventoried.

“After the main line is laid, the need for gas will be determined, the areas in which industrial enterprises will be located will be determined,” Aliyev said. “The territories, in which the population will live, and the need for gas in these territories must be determined."