US companies ready to take part in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

At the meeting, Jabbarov noted the development of partnership with the US in the economic, trade, industrial and other spheres.

The minister especially emphasized the victory of the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and also said that a concept is being prepared for the restoration and development of the liberated territories, in which cooperation between the public and private sectors will be widely used.

Jabbarov added that foreign companies will also be involved in the development of the territories, and special incentive programs will be developed for foreign investors.

The US ambassador conveyed congratulations on the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, stressing the importance of restoring sustainable peace in the region.

Litzenberger noted that the US companies are ready to participate in the restoration of the liberated lands, especially, they are interested in water resources management, road and other infrastructure, cooperation in the field of digital and innovative technologies.

The directions for expanding economic ties were also discussed at the meeting.