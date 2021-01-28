New carpet factory to open in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Ilhama Isabalaeva - Trend:

A new carpet production factory will open in the Hi-Tech Park of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (AMEA), Trend reports.

Touching upon the issue of using 3D printing technology at the new factory, ANAS vice-president, academician Rasim Aliguliyev noted that the creation of carpets using this technology will be an innovation in our country.

The enterprise, which is a resident of the Park, has been operating since 1995 and is the only company in Azerbaijan that produces carpets by an industrial method. Using a reading machine with software from a Belgian company, it is planned to produce carpets of various sizes, both in the style of ancient Azerbaijani and modern carpets.

Taking advantage of the decisions made in the country and the programs being implemented to develop carpet weaving, the company aims to further expand the production site and meet domestic demand, increase the export competitiveness of carpets and other similar products, create new jobs, and reduce the dependence of the Azerbaijani market on external suppliers. , thereby preventing the outflow of currency abroad.

The production capacity of the enterprise allows us to weave 1500-2000 square meters of carpets daily. At the request of the client, it is possible to weave a carpet in a standard or any non-standard form.