Azerbaijani minister meets with Turkish Digital Transformation Office's chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Head of Azerbaijan’s Transport, Communications, and High Technologies Ministry Rashad Nabiyev met with Turkey’s Digital Transformation Office's chief Ali Taha Koc, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

According to the ministry, Nabiyev discussed with Koc the future cooperation between the countries in the field of artificial intelligence, big data, and government cloud.

“The parties agreed on the implementation of joint projects and exchange of experience,” said the ministry.

Besides, the minister visited the office of the Turkish Association of Information and Communication Technologies, where he got acquainted with telecommunication and postal services, regulation rules, and Turkey's experience in this area.

As earlier reported, on February 17, 2021, Nabiyev met with the Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu and Minister of Industry and Technology of Turkey, Mustafa Varank.

The meetings took place in Turkey.

