Ankara holding Turkish-Azerbaijani business forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Azerbaijani officials are taking part in a business forum in Turkey’s Ankara city, Trend reports on Feb. 18.

Some 150 representatives of the private sector are participating in the Turkish-Azerbaijani business forum.

The Azerbaijani side in the forum is represented by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and other officials.

According to the Turkish media, the countries are expected to sign trade agreements in the public and private sectors totaling more than $100 million.