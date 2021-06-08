Azerbaijan starts growing new potato variety

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

A new variety of potatoes named ‘Murovdag’ has begun to be grown in Azerbaijan, Elmar Allahverdiyev, director of the Research Institute of Vegetable Growing under the Ministry of Agriculture, told Trend on June 8.

"The new variety has a high yield and larger tubers. It can be grown both in areas with arid climate and on irrigated lands, and the yield will be up to 25 and 50 tons per hectare, respectively," Allahverdiyev said.

According to him, the new potato variety is planned to be sown in greenhouses for the time being.

"Some of the seeds have already been sent to the Agency for Agricultural Services," added the director.