Azerbaijan starts growing new potato variety
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8
By Samir Ali – Trend:
A new variety of potatoes named ‘Murovdag’ has begun to be grown in Azerbaijan, Elmar Allahverdiyev, director of the Research Institute of Vegetable Growing under the Ministry of Agriculture, told Trend on June 8.
"The new variety has a high yield and larger tubers. It can be grown both in areas with arid climate and on irrigated lands, and the yield will be up to 25 and 50 tons per hectare, respectively," Allahverdiyev said.
According to him, the new potato variety is planned to be sown in greenhouses for the time being.
"Some of the seeds have already been sent to the Agency for Agricultural Services," added the director.
Kazakhstan's military and technical aid to Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan has no intention to promote border disputes
Latest
Kazakhstan's military and technical aid to Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan has no intention to promote border disputes
Amount of funds offered to Lebanese mercenary for participation in hostilities against Azerbaijan unveiled
Prosecutor demands 20 years in prison for Lebanese citizen accused of terrorist activity against Azerbaijan