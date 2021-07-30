A young Azerbaijani selected as bp’s ‘Net Zero’ scholar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

bp Azerbaijan is proud that Reyhan Jamalova, a young, talented and enthusiastic entrepreneur from Azerbaijan, was selected as one of the six ‘Net Zero’ scholars to join bp’s delegation at the virtual One Young World (OYW) 2021 summit held in Munich, Germany on 22-25 July. Reyhan was chosen for bp scholarship from over 350 applicants, Trend reports.

At age 14, Reyhan developed the Rainergy – a device designed to produce electricity from rain to solve the problem of energy deficiency in rainy and low-income countries. Rainergy collects rainwater and uses it to produce electricity.

Reyhan shares her OYW experience: “Winning bp’s ‘Net Zero’ scholarship highlighted the value of Rainergy as a renewable energy source. Attending the OYW summit as part of the bp delegation transformed me into a better and more responsible version of myself. I had a chance to network with like-minded individuals, hear inspirational stories and broaden my knowledge on various topics”.

OYW is one of the world’s biggest youth leadership summits which identifies, promotes and connects the world’s most impactful young leaders to create a better world, with more responsible and more effective leadership.

bp has been involved in OYW since 2016 – empowering and supporting young leaders to make a positive global impact. As part of this collaboration, bp is pleased to support the ‘Net Zero’ scholarship programme that helps identify and engage with young innovators who are reimagining energy for people and planet today. This is in line with our new strategy and ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. More details of bp’s ambition and strategy can be found here: https://www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/who-we-are/our-ambition.html

We are grateful to Reyhan for joining the OYW summit and sharing her enthusiasm with other delegates and young leaders from around the world.