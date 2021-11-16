Azerbaijan, Qatar consider co-op in wind energy field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

By Khagan Isayev – Trend:

The Qatari Nebras Power is interested in investing in the field of wind energy in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

The mentioned issue was discussed during the meeting between the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and the Chief Executive Officer of the Qatari Nebras Power Khalid Mohammed Jolo. The sided also discussed the issues of reforms carried out in the field of renewable energy in Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed issues related to the ‘green energy’ auctions planned in the near future, the possibilities of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar in the field of wind energy, including offshore wind energy and hydropower.

In addition, the parties discussed the possibility of Nebras Power's participation in energy projects in Azerbaijan, in particular in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.