Azerbaijan, Croatia discuss co-op in energy systems
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22
By Khagan Isayev - Trend:
Head of Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy OJSC Baba Rzayev met with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Croatia to Azerbaijan Branko Zebic, Trend reports with reference to Azerenergy.
The sides discussed the issues of cooperation between Croatia and Azerbaijan in the field of energy systems at the meeting.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged the views on construction work being carried out in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the projects in the field of the electric power industry, and also discussed the opportunities of the Croatian companies in the production of electrical equipment.
