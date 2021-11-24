Azerbaijan eyeing increase in state duties for issuing registration plates of road vehicles

Economy 24 November 2021 14:22 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan eyeing increase in state duties for issuing registration plates of road vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A proposal has been made to change the number of state duties for issuing state registration plates of road vehicles, Trend reports citing bill on amendments to the law “On state duty” discussed at the parliament’s plenary session.

According to the bill, duties for a combination of numbers in the state registration plate will be increased as below:

- From 1,500 manat to 2,000 manat ($882.3 - $1,176.4) for different series, and from 2,500 manat to 3,000 manat ($1,470.6 - $1,764.7) for similar series, respectively (if the plate numbers are 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007,008, 009);

- From 1,000 manat to 1,500 manat ($588.2-$882.3) for different series, and from 1,500 manat to 2,000 manat ($882.3 - $1,176.4) for similar series, respectively (if the numbers are 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700, 800, 900);

- From 500 manat to 1,000 manat ($294.1 - $588.2) for different series, and from 1,000 manat to 1,500 manat ($588.2 - $882.3) for similar series, respectively (if the numbers are 111, 222, 333, 444, 555, 666, 777, 888, 999).

For the issuance of other state registration plates for road vehicles, except the above combinations of numbers and series, as well as for the repeated issuance of the state registration plate, including the above combination of numbers and series, a duty of 30 manat ($17.6) will be established (the current duty amounts to 22 manat or $12.9).

Following the discussions, the bill was put up for voting and adopted in the second reading.

