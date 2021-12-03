Azerbaijan may exempt sale of electric cars from VAT

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

The sale of electric cars may be exempted from VAT in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Dec. 3.

This has been envisaged in the bill on changes to the Tax Code, which was discussed in the third reading at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on Dec. 3.

Following the discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.

So far, the import of electric cars has been exempted from VAT.

Moreover, the bill envisages a three-year exemption of the import and sale of hybrid vehicles (the production year of no more than three years and an engine capacity of no more than 2,500 cubic centimeters), as well as the import of level 2 and level 3 chargers for electric cars, from VAT from January 1, 2022.