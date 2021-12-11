Azerbaijan determines procedure for New Year's events in catering facilities
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11
Trend:
The procedure for holding New Year's events in catering facilities has been determined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.
According to the decision, New Year's events in catering facilities must be organized in accordance with the rules, requirements and methodological guidelines established for this.
Will be updated
