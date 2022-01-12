Zangazur corridor to further strengthen positions of Turkey, Azerbaijan in int'l arena - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Zangazur corridor will further strengthen the positions of Turkey and Azerbaijan in the world arena, Ph.D. candidate at the Center for Global Governance at Shanghai University, expert Selim Han Yeniacun told Trend.

Yeniacun added that after Azerbaijan gained independence, its cooperation with Turkey in many spheres was developed and was fully demonstrated during the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war.

“The whole world saw that the two countries have achieved great success,” the Ph.D. candidate added. “Therefore, the results of the second Karabakh war, such as Zangazur corridor and others, play a very important role in the steps to be taken in the future.”

Yeniacun stressed that the Zangazur corridor is an important strategic factor for connecting Turkey with Azerbaijan through Nakhchivan.

“After the opening of Zangazur corridor, the world's biggest trade corridor can be created, which will begin in China, pass through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and Zangazur corridor to Turkey, and from there to the Eastern Mediterranean and Northern Europe,” Ph.D. candidate said.

“This will bring the cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan to a completely different stage in terms of economy and strategy, to the level that will further strengthen the positions of the two countries in the world arena,” Yeniacun added. “That’s why Armenia is against the opening of this corridor.”