...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan issues startup certificates to several more SMEs

Economy Materials 23 May 2022 20:46
Azerbaijan issues startup certificates to several more SMEs

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Ministry of Economy issued start-up certificates to three more SMEs (small and medium-sized entrprises), Trend reports via the agency.

The certificates were issued for:

- projects of online organization of legal consulting services (E-legal LLC);

- intermediary service for organizing online psychologist services (Psikhosan LLC);

- platform for online sale of agricultural products of individual entrepreneur Javad Ibrahimli.

According to the SMBDA, the number of SMEs in Azerbaijan which received startup certificates has reached 42.

A startup certificate exempts SMEs from paying income tax and tax on income from innovation activities for a period of three years from the date of its receipt.

The micro and small-sized entreprises, projects of which are under development, should apply to the agency for obtaining the startup certificates.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more