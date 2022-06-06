...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 6 June 2022 09:21
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 23.715 manat (0.75 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,145.5117 manat, down by 7.1604 manat (0.23 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 23

3,152.8710

May 30

3,151.1370

May 24

3,154.6730

May 31

3,149.3605

May 25

3,167.2020

June 1

3,115.7175

May 26

3,137.4775

June 2

3,136.4915

May 27

3,151.1370

June 3

3,174.8520

Average weekly

3,152.6721

Average weekly

3,145.5117

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.46 manat (1.23 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 37.2647 manat, increasing by 0.0123 manat (0.03 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

May 23

37.1997

May 30

37.5469

May 24

36.9838

May 31

37.1684

May 25

37.5012

June 1

36.5245

May 26

37.0302

June 2

37.0769

May 27

37.5469

June 3

38.0069

Average weekly

37.2524

Average weekly

37.2647

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 111.8345 manat (6.88 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,666.6001 manat, which was 41.1332 manat (2.53 percent) more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

May 23

1,640.6530

May 30

1,625.9395

May 24

1,628.7020

May 31

1,634.9070

May 25

1,627.2910

June 1

1,648.3965

May 26

1,604.7490

June 2

1,685.9835

May 27

1,625.9395

June 3

1,625.9395

Average weekly

1,625.4669

Average weekly

1,666.6001

The price of an ounce of palladium increased by 61.217 manat (1.78 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,458.9628 manat, up by 40.9258 manat (1.2 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

May 23

3,399.9405

May 30

3,436.4140

May 24

3,411.4410

May 31

3,522.0940

May 25

3,440.6215

June 1

3,420.9695

May 26

3,401.7680

June 2

3,417.7055

May 27

3,436.4140

June 3

3,497.6310

Average weekly

3,418.0370

Average weekly

3,458.9628
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more