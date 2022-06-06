Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 23.715 manat (0.75 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,145.5117 manat, down by 7.1604 manat (0.23 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 23 3,152.8710 May 30 3,151.1370 May 24 3,154.6730 May 31 3,149.3605 May 25 3,167.2020 June 1 3,115.7175 May 26 3,137.4775 June 2 3,136.4915 May 27 3,151.1370 June 3 3,174.8520 Average weekly 3,152.6721 Average weekly 3,145.5117

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.46 manat (1.23 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 37.2647 manat, increasing by 0.0123 manat (0.03 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 23 37.1997 May 30 37.5469 May 24 36.9838 May 31 37.1684 May 25 37.5012 June 1 36.5245 May 26 37.0302 June 2 37.0769 May 27 37.5469 June 3 38.0069 Average weekly 37.2524 Average weekly 37.2647

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 111.8345 manat (6.88 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,666.6001 manat, which was 41.1332 manat (2.53 percent) more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 23 1,640.6530 May 30 1,625.9395 May 24 1,628.7020 May 31 1,634.9070 May 25 1,627.2910 June 1 1,648.3965 May 26 1,604.7490 June 2 1,685.9835 May 27 1,625.9395 June 3 1,625.9395 Average weekly 1,625.4669 Average weekly 1,666.6001

The price of an ounce of palladium increased by 61.217 manat (1.78 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,458.9628 manat, up by 40.9258 manat (1.2 percent) compared to the previous week.