Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 23.715 manat (0.75 percent) last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,145.5117 manat, down by 7.1604 manat (0.23 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 23
|
3,152.8710
|
May 30
|
3,151.1370
|
May 24
|
3,154.6730
|
May 31
|
3,149.3605
|
May 25
|
3,167.2020
|
June 1
|
3,115.7175
|
May 26
|
3,137.4775
|
June 2
|
3,136.4915
|
May 27
|
3,151.1370
|
June 3
|
3,174.8520
|
Average weekly
|
3,152.6721
|
Average weekly
|
3,145.5117
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.46 manat (1.23 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 37.2647 manat, increasing by 0.0123 manat (0.03 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 23
|
37.1997
|
May 30
|
37.5469
|
May 24
|
36.9838
|
May 31
|
37.1684
|
May 25
|
37.5012
|
June 1
|
36.5245
|
May 26
|
37.0302
|
June 2
|
37.0769
|
May 27
|
37.5469
|
June 3
|
38.0069
|
Average weekly
|
37.2524
|
Average weekly
|
37.2647
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 111.8345 manat (6.88 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,666.6001 manat, which was 41.1332 manat (2.53 percent) more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 23
|
1,640.6530
|
May 30
|
1,625.9395
|
May 24
|
1,628.7020
|
May 31
|
1,634.9070
|
May 25
|
1,627.2910
|
June 1
|
1,648.3965
|
May 26
|
1,604.7490
|
June 2
|
1,685.9835
|
May 27
|
1,625.9395
|
June 3
|
1,625.9395
|
Average weekly
|
1,625.4669
|
Average weekly
|
1,666.6001
The price of an ounce of palladium increased by 61.217 manat (1.78 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,458.9628 manat, up by 40.9258 manat (1.2 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 23
|
3,399.9405
|
May 30
|
3,436.4140
|
May 24
|
3,411.4410
|
May 31
|
3,522.0940
|
May 25
|
3,440.6215
|
June 1
|
3,420.9695
|
May 26
|
3,401.7680
|
June 2
|
3,417.7055
|
May 27
|
3,436.4140
|
June 3
|
3,497.6310
|
Average weekly
|
3,418.0370
|
Average weekly
|
3,458.9628