Azerbaijan's SMBDA, AmCham exchange views on joint cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) is holding meetings with local and foreign businessmen to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, the agency told Trend.

As the agency noted, Chairman of SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov met with the President of the Board of Directors at the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) Nargiz Nasrullayeva and members of the chamber.

The sides exchanged views on joint cooperation, development of projects and innovative start-ups, implementation of joint business ethical incentives, corporate governance and social responsibility.

The meeting also addressed the promotion of corporate standards among micro, small and medium entrepreneurs, as well as organizing green energy events with corresponding unions.