Volume of Azerbaijani-Turkish trade turnover increases over year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Türkiye increased by 31.4 percent (to $2.45 billion) in first five months of 2022, compared to the same period last year, President of Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said during the special session of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation, Trend reports.

According to Abdullayev, about 100 applications (out of 1,200) for work in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories fall on Turkish companies.

"Turkish companies have implemented 300 state projects in Azerbaijan worth up to $17 billion, at present. Trade relations between our countries are developing dynamically, and I believe that the number of interested Turkish companies will grow even more," Abdullayev said.

He also added that Azerbaijani exports of goods to Türkiye increased by 12 percent to ($4.7 billion) in 2021.