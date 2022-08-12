EBRD starts talks with Azerbaijan on including more cities into 'green program'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is in an early stage discussions with the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan to potentially include new cities in the EBRD Green Cities program, the bank official told Trend.

"At present, we are fully focused on implementation of the solid waste and street lighting projects and preparation of the Green City Action Plan for Ganja city. We are in an early stage discussions with the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan to potentially include new cities in the EBRD Green Cities program," the source said.

According to the EBRD official, the eligible cities need to have a population of at least 50,000 residents. Moreover, the cities must commit to the development and implementation of the Green City Action Plan and launch a trigger investment project with the EBRD.

Meanwhile, the EBRD plans to sign a new project in Azerbaijan’s city of Ganja in September 2022.

"We plan to sign the Ganja Street Lighting Project, during the visit of the bank's President Odile Renaud-Basso to Azerbaijan. This project will support the introduction of modern and energy-efficient street lighting infrastructure for Ganja residents. As part of this Project, we also plan to sign the agreement for an investment grant in the amount of 2.5 million euros allocated by E5P Fund, which is supported by European Union and other international donors," the source added.

