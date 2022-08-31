Collective agreement on Bloomberg trading platform enters into force in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. A new collective agreement on the conclusion of interbank unsecured credit transactions in Azerbaijani manat through the Bloomberg trading platform has entered into force in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

"Work has been carried out to activate the interbank money market in order to create conditions for the effective application of the new operational framework. An alternative operating platform has been proposed to activate the interbank money market," CBA stated.