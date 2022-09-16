Russia's Ryazan region opens showroom of its products in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. A mobile showroom for products and services of the Russian region was opened in Baku as part of the business mission of Russia's Ryazan region to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via regional Deputy Prime Minister Artem Nikitin's Telegram channel.

According to him, 500 products and IT solutions, 57 enterprises from 12 industries are presented at the stand of the exhibition.

"This is the sixth B2B showroom, which we have been opening in different countries since September 2021. We also visited Uganda in Africa. But I want to admit that building relationships, developing business with old loyal and reliable partners - the CIS countries - is also 'humanly pleasant'," Nikitin stated.

He also noted that already on the first day of work, it was possible to conclude preliminary agreements on cooperation.

The showroom in Baku will work until October 7, 2022.