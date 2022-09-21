Azerbaijan discloses VAT refund to local consumers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Over 305.5 million manat ($179.7 million) on 732.105 million cash receipts have been returned to Azerbaijani consumers since the start of the value-added-tax (VAT) refund project until September 2022, Trend reports referring to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

Only from January through August 2022, consumers received more than 133.6 million manat ($78.59 million) on 303.8 million cash receipts.

In order to get a VAT refund, the consumer or the side making the purchase or using the service must be an individual, while the seller or the side providing the service must be a VAT payer.