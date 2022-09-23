Azerbaijan may introduce seasonal taxes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Azerbaijan considers the issue of the introduction of seasonal taxes, Deputy head of State Tax Service Samira Musayeva said during today's meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament's (Milli Majlis) committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

She noted that the issues on the provision of benefits to business entities engaged in season activities are being considered.

Musayeva noted that these issues are also being considered within the framework of the strategy for the social and economic development of Azerbaijan.

"The proposals of entrepreneurs are also taken into account in this matter," she added.