Azerbaijan reveals volume of gas exported to Europe, Turkiye, Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Export of Azerbaijani gas to Europe from January through October 2022 amounted to 9.3 billion cubic meters, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to the minister, gas exports to Turkiye in the reporting period of 2022 totaled 6.9 billion cubic meters. Azerbaijani gas exports to Georgia over the same period amounted to 2 billion cubic meters.

Shahbazov noted that gas exports from Azerbaijan over the first 10 months of 2022 increased by 17.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In total, 18.2 billion cubic meters of gas were exported from Azerbaijan from January through October 2022.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm