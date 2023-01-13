Azerbaijan to boost deployment of green technologies in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Azerbaijan will accelerate the deployment of green technologies in Karabakh, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

The issue was discussed during the fourth meeting of the subgroup established as part of the working group on coordination and monitoring of the use of green technologies and energy efficiency requirements in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Javid Abdullayev, head of the Working Subgroup, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, who opened the meeting with an introductory speech, informed the participants about the meeting of the Commission for the Implementation of Projects in the field of renewable Energy, held on January 11.

During the meeting, the sides presented reports on the current status of issues identified for thematic events, as well as an exchanged views on unresolved issues within the framework of the tasks set.

As a result of the talks, it was decided to accelerate the implementation of the necessary measures to solve current tasks within the framework of thematic events and report on the completed tasks at the next meeting of the Working Group.