Azerbaijan to introduce discount for cargo on Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku shipping line

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO) will introduce a discount on tariffs for the transportation of trucks in both directions along the Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku line from March 1, 2023, Trend reports via ASCO.

According to the company, the tariff for transportation of a long combination vehicle (LCV) with maximum length 16.5 meters in one direction (Baku-Turkmenbashi or Turkmenbashi-Baku) has been set at $1,000 instead of $1,072.

If a round trip ticket is bought in advance, the fare will be $1,600 instead of $1,716.

The tariffs will be calculated in proportion to the length of the heavy cargo.

Since the beginning of February, passenger cars have also been transported in this direction at reduced rates. Currently, the cost of transporting a passenger car on ships is $200 instead of $325.

The reduction of tariffs is aimed at creating favorable conditions for cargo transportation through the Caspian Sea in the direction of Turkmenistan.

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC was established following merging of the country's two largest fleets - the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic in accordance with the decree of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev dated October 22, 2013.

The merchant fleet of ASCO consists of 98 vessels: 34 tankers, 15 ferries, 14 universal dry-cargo, 2 Ro-Ro and 35 different auxiliary ships.

The offshore support fleet consists of 188 vessels, including 21 crane vessels, 22 supply and tug vessels, 29 passenger ships, 2 pipelay barges, 7 firefighting vessels, 5 geological survey vessels, 11 diving support vessels, and 84 other support vessels.