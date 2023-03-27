DHLGlobal Forwarding continue operating in Azerbaijan through its agent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. DHL Global Forwarding, the postal and logistics company with headquarters in Germany, will operate as part of DHL Express in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing DHL Express.

"DHL Global Forwarding has closed in Azerbaijan, but its agent is DHL Express, and the company is functioning. Ultimately, DHL Express and DHL Global Forwarding, after merging, will operate under the DHL Express brand," the company said.

Previously, information was released about the closure of the DHL Global Forwarding company's representative office in Azerbaijan.

DHL is operating in more than 220 countries and territories across the world. DHL Global Forwarding is part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group postal and logistics company which includes the DHL Express, DHL Parcel, DHL e-commerce, DHL Global Forwarding, DHL Freight, and DHL Supply Chain business units.

DHL Global Forwarding Azerbaijan with an authorized capital of 2.2 million manat ($1.2 million) was registered in the country in 2016.