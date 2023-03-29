IRENA talks forecast for renewables deployment by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The new renewable capacity additions in 2022 accounted for 84 percent of the total installed energy capacity, Francesco La Camera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), said, addressing the second day of the 9th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, Trend reports.

However, as La Camera noted, globally, we still lag behind the plan for the renewables deployment, while the world governments are not fulfilling their obligations under the Paris Agreement.

"Unfortunately, year after year, the gap between where we are and where we shall be is widening, so the installed capacity of renewables should triple," he noted.

According to the director general, 295 GW of renewable energy sources were installed over the last year, although, this is far from 800-900 GW of the envisaged capacity already in 2020.

"At the same time, we have to install 10,000 GW of renewable capacity by 2030, so, this means, that 1,000 GW should be installed every year. Thus, it is becoming more and more challenging to be on the right path," he concluded.