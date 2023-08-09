Repair of "Maestro Niyazi" dry cargo vessel completed in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The repair of the "Maestro Niyazi" dry cargo vessel, owned by the sea transport fleet of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC, has been completed, Trend reports with reference to ASCO.

The Zygh Ship Repair and Construction Yard has restored the vessel's main and auxiliary engines, as well as pumps, air compressors, and other components.

Furthermore, work on pipe installation, electrical installation, automation, and hull welding was completed. The vessel's auxiliary steam boiler was repaired.

The vessel's underwater and surface areas, cargo compartments, coverings, anchor chains, and anchors were all thoroughly cleaned and painted. Living and working quarters were renovated to meet modern requirements.

After the repair was completed, the vessel was successfully tested and put into operation.

The length of the "Maestro Niyazi" vessel is 140.33 meters, the width is 16.5 meters, and the load capacity is 5,500 tons.

The Zygh Ship Repair and Construction Yard provides a wide range of professional ship repair and marine engineering services. The main activity of the yard is the repair of vessels and technical equipment and the production of various types of spare parts for ships based on orders.